The Lion King finally roars in SA screens

“I’m far from nervous about South Africans seeing it, I’m more excited. I was nervous at the first premiere [in Los Angeles] because most of us that worked on the movie were nervous because we are coming from a huge hit. Now that I’ve gone to LA and London, home is a gift,” Lebo M said.

“The number of young people that have come out to watch this story that has been around since 1994 has been a highlight for me throughout this press tour. We are still very loyal to the original, but there is a new take to it through the use of technology,” Kani said.

The film opens in theatres nationwide today.