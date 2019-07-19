Entertainment

The Lion King finally roars in SA screens

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 19 July 2019 - 11:59
Dr. John Kani.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kabelo Mokoena

Mzansi A-listers braved the winter cold to attend the outside premiere and screening of The Lion King live-action remake last night at The Country Club in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

VIP guests included Nelson Mandela’s widow Graça Machel, the star of the film Dr John Kani and music composer Lebo M. Stars such as Enhle Mbali-Maphumulo, Blue Mbombo, Tresor, Maps Maponyane, Moonchild and Busiswa showed off their red carpet styles.

Entertainment
“I’m far from nervous about South Africans seeing it, I’m more excited. I was nervous at the first premiere [in Los Angeles] because most of us that worked on the movie were nervous because we are coming from a huge hit. Now that I’ve gone to LA and London, home is a gift,” Lebo M said.

“The number of young people that have come out to watch this story that has been around since 1994 has been a highlight for me throughout this press tour. We are still very loyal to the original, but there is a new take to it through the use of technology,” Kani said.

The film opens in theatres nationwide today.

The soundtrack which Beyoncé has described as a "love letter to Africa" also features well-known African artists.
Entertainment
