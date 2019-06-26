Womxndla to sex

Democracy has brought with it many freedoms, including women demanding their right to orgasms and equity in the bedroom, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

Mzansi's female stars are changing the idea of what has been deemed "normal". They are bringing out "the sexy" and are not afraid of embracing their sexuality.

Leading the pack are Zodwa Wabantu, Nadia Nakai, Jacqui Carpede, Moonchild Sanelly and Thandiswa Mazwai.

Nakai's new rap album is titled Naked, and she surprised everyone when she performed at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert this week, exposing her buttocks and a large area of the pubic region.

Moonchild also hinted that she may open an adult sex club where no one will be judged.

"What I have noticed in my research is that there's a lot of old, white couples in this space. And, I am sure that there are a lot of people, like me, who want to go out and be naked and not care [about] their body shape or about being violated," Moonchild said in an interview with Metro FM.

Zodwa became famous not only for her raunchy dance moves but for wearing no panties on stage.

At Mazwai's Freedom Day concert, titled "Fetish", she said society needed to speak more about sex and sexuality so there can be less violence, hate and misunderstanding.

Carpede, of Jamali fame, dresses up in burlesque fashion as she presents her Red Light evening show.