Kabza De Small pushes back launch of his club due to construction delays

Amapiano star Kabza De Small has pushed back the launch of his PianoHub club.
The award-winning producer, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, is known for his hit singles Imithandazo, Woza, Emcimbini and many more. The 31-year-old was set to open PianoHub Soweto, an avant-garde establishment aiming to be the epicentre of amapiano culture.
Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE has learnt that due to the construction deadline not being met, the opening has been delayed.
Kabza posted a statement: "We regret to inform you that due to unexpected construction delays, we must postpone the opening of our new location. The new opening date will be announced soon.
"We understand the anticipation surrounding our opening and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Rest assured, we are working diligently to ensure everything is in place for a successful launch. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you to PianoHub."
See Kabza De Small's post:
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram
