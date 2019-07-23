BrownSkinGirlChallenge had us gushing over the beauty of brown skin!

There’s no denying that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is a musical genius and overall mogul. The multi-award winning singer and entrepreneur released the Lion King’s soundtrack, The Gift on Friday and fans can’t stop raving about it.

What makes it so exciting is that it includes collaborations from African artists like Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Moonchild Sanelly and Wiz Kid among others. The album trended pretty much the whole of Friday and the good reviews keep pouring in, today’s rave however is particularly on track 15, Brown Skin Girl. The record features Wiz Kid, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy Carter. Brown Skin Girl is a beautiful ode encouraging girls and women of colour to love the hue of their skins and their nappy hair. In the record, Beyoncé sings:

“There’s complexities in complexion but your skin it glow like diamonds”

What a beautiful thing to say to a brown skin girl! This song has resulted in the #BrownSkinGirlChallenge which had Twitter users posting pictures and videos of themselves embracing their skin tones under the hashtag.

In a world that often mocks and hates people with dark skin tones, we’re here for a trend that celebrates us!