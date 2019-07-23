#BrownSkinGirlChallenge had us gushing over the beauty of brown skin!
There’s no denying that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is a musical genius and overall mogul. The multi-award winning singer and entrepreneur released the Lion King’s soundtrack, The Gift on Friday and fans can’t stop raving about it.
What makes it so exciting is that it includes collaborations from African artists like Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Moonchild Sanelly and Wiz Kid among others. The album trended pretty much the whole of Friday and the good reviews keep pouring in, today’s rave however is particularly on track 15, Brown Skin Girl. The record features Wiz Kid, SAINt JHN and Blue Ivy Carter. Brown Skin Girl is a beautiful ode encouraging girls and women of colour to love the hue of their skins and their nappy hair. In the record, Beyoncé sings:
“There’s complexities in complexion but your skin it glow like diamonds”
What a beautiful thing to say to a brown skin girl! This song has resulted in the #BrownSkinGirlChallenge which had Twitter users posting pictures and videos of themselves embracing their skin tones under the hashtag.
In a world that often mocks and hates people with dark skin tones, we’re here for a trend that celebrates us!
Here are some of our favourite picks from #BrownSkinGirlChallenge:
#BrownSkinGirlChallenge 💃🏿👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/krmyJ8HGSb— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 21, 2019
Actress Gabrielle Union never misses a trend that aims to inspire women to love themselves and we think it’s great that she took part in this one. The star posted a picture of herself with her daughter, Sienna. We think it’s absolutely beautiful she can grow up listening to such affirming songs.
It’s always an honor to capture the beauty of brown skinned girls. #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/E2O1NTT1Xx— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 22, 2019
Director, Ava DuVernay does an excellent job at telling the stories of brown skin girls. Of course she took part in the challenge by posting pictures of some of the black woman she’s shot like Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash and Rutina Wesley.
A I’ll ebony and ivory with my girl @bluembombo #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/o0S34QkjRg— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) July 22, 2019
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is known for celebrating black girl magic! It's no surprise that her take on the challenge is a celebration of the shades of brown skin and we can't help but stan!
These are some more takes that we absolutely adore:
This song means so much to me 💖 #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/HFNaDhAy5f— Raven (@RavenOnRebel) July 21, 2019
But your skin it glow like diamonds 👩🏿🦱✨ #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/i7JgitNavD— IZA LEGION • Nala • 18/07🦁🌿 (@izalegion) July 22, 2019
I’m really glad this is trending. As women of color we need this esp silly now. But watching someone have a problem with it and start bitching. #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/PtzgS5V3Xb— India Santiago (@Theglowup1) July 22, 2019