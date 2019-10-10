Moonchild: 'I’ll post my bum until you stop being shocked'

Moonchild wants to make it clear that she will continue to show off her booty whether people like it or not.

This comes after the dance queen shared a video of her assets being covered with drinking yoghurt.

The video shows Moonchild sitting on a chair with her back to the camera, as someone pours the yoghurt on her.

She said: “The taste of hazelnut, find your voice and own your drip, boo beams!”

While some fans hailed Moonchild for being herself and loving her body, others felt she was going too far by posting her booty at every chance she got.

This did not sit well with the singer, who clapped back at haters on her TL, explaining that she was not about to stop any time soon.

“Also, I’ll post my bum until u stop being shocked cause ... it’s my comfort! I love no clothes so deal with it!”