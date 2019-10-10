Moonchild: 'I’ll post my bum until you stop being shocked'
Moonchild wants to make it clear that she will continue to show off her booty whether people like it or not.
This comes after the dance queen shared a video of her assets being covered with drinking yoghurt.
The video shows Moonchild sitting on a chair with her back to the camera, as someone pours the yoghurt on her.
She said: “The taste of hazelnut, find your voice and own your drip, boo beams!”
While some fans hailed Moonchild for being herself and loving her body, others felt she was going too far by posting her booty at every chance she got.
This did not sit well with the singer, who clapped back at haters on her TL, explaining that she was not about to stop any time soon.
“Also, I’ll post my bum until u stop being shocked cause ... it’s my comfort! I love no clothes so deal with it!”
Also ...I’ll post my bum until u stop being shocked coz ... it’s my comfort! I love no clothes so deal with it!— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) October 5, 2019
This is not the first time Moonchild has got tongues wagging recently. Just weeks ago she caused a stir on social media when she declared a #MoonchildChallenge, inspired by her booty in twerk mode.
While she encouraged women to join the challenge, most in Mzansi couldn't bring themselves to share twerk videos. However, they appreciated what Moonchild was attempting to do for women.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she explained that the reason behind her booty videos was that clothes made her feel like she was in prison and she couldn't twerk in prison.
She reflected on her younger years, saying she was often teased for having a big bum and now people were paying for a bum such as hers. “My bum is my confidence and I love it.”
Despite the criticism, Moonchild keeps winning at this life thing — she announced that she will be opening for Erykah Badu in Brazil next month.
By the way I’m opening up for @fatbellybella in Brazil in November ??♀️?????????????????????????— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) October 5, 2019
