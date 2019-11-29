Columnists

Delay tactics in metros affect service delivery

By THE EDITORIAL - 29 November 2019 - 10:44
The back and forth that has continued between political parties, leaving residents in the lurch, is childish and shows their disrespect for voters, the writer says.
As delay tactics continued at two of Gauteng's metropolitan municipalities yesterday, instead of electing new leadership, the biggest losers out of the whole saga were the residents, not politicians.

Stability in leadership is needed in Tshwane and Johannesburg for the cities to be fully functional and deliver essential services to communities - which is what parties were elected for.

However, it seems like we are far from seeing that happening, as the DA postponed a council meeting which was meant to elect a new mayor in Johannesburg yesterday. This left the city manager in charge in Johannesburg as there is no mayor or executive in place.

Speaker Vasco da Gama said he postponed the meeting because he wanted a legal opinion on what majority rule means for mayoral vote. It is interesting to note that the same rules were used to elect the previous mayor and the party only became concerned about them after it fell out with the EFF.

On the other hand, the postponement angered the ANC which threatened to take the matter to court, saying Da Gama should have consulted council meeting as it had quorum.

X