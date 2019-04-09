Election fever seems to be driving politicians mad

The heat is on with a month left before we go to the polls. Townships are going up in flames as communities seek the attention of politicians.

For their part, politicians are engaged in a cockroach dance of their own, making blunders that should bury their prospects in the elections if South Africans were not so forgiving. Unfortunately, my colleagues in the media are also caught in the crossfire as politicians shoot themselves in the foot.

First off the block was EFF commander Julius Malema who publicised the contact number of journalist Karima Brown to a horde of his bullies last month. Brown faced a barrage of threats from the

so-called fighters.

Malema further warned of a media blackout to shield his party from a perceived onslaught from the Fourth Estate. Talk about cutting your nose to spite your face.

Not to be outdone, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte took umbrage to a question from eNCA's Samkele Maseko this week.

She unleashed vitriol on the hapless reporter at a press conference because Maseko had unflatteringly called her a gogo (grandmother).

Duarte's response did not come as a surprise in media circles as her abrasive demeanour is an open secret.

Even so, this does not excuse the behaviour of one of the senior officials who somehow believes freedom of speech is only the right of those who fought for liberation.

Unfortunately, her party has so many smallanyana skeletons that refuse to be buried under Luthuli House. The stink of corruption hanging over the ANC is so putrid that the party believes individual leaders should deal with accusations on their own.