Even a cancer warning not enough to put me off my tea-drinking habit

It is one of the most popular beverages in the world, second only to water. For nearly 5,000 years, people have been enjoying tea since it was discovered in China.

The health benefits of drinking tea are well-documented. The antioxidants in tea offer protection against generative diseases, strengthening the immune system and detoxifying blood.

Raised by my grandmother, I am an accomplished tea drinker. In scorching temperatures when the sun hung in the skies like a balloon from hell, she'd ask me to boil the kettle. I would fill my mug before serving Mme in the tree shade. For some reason, the temperature felt cooler after drinking tea.

The one person who nearly put me off drinking tea was a certain family friend who had the manners of a hog. The guy would sip his tea with his leaky lips that allowed the beverage to dribble down the side of the cup. Instead of using the saucer to prevent a spill, he scooped it with his tongue, all the way from the bottom to the top of the cup.

With no care for table manners and etiquette, this disgusting drinking habit would be repeated until his cup was empty. But that has not prevented me from enjoying a cuppa. It's a great way to start the day, alongside morning glory, of course.

I've also found tea a great companion during late nights when I need to work. As well as being a stimulant, tea is a diuretic, which means it makes you want to urinate.