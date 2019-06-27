Opposition parties did well to give Cyril Ramaphosa a reality check

Opposition MPs stole the show in this week's parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The EFF's Julius Malema's preamble was notable. The debate on the Sona at the beginning of every year is an opportunity for MPs to exercise their duty to hold the executive to account.

This means taking stock of what the government committed to in the past, what it has achieved and calling the president to answer for the gap between the two.

The opposition presented crisp and pointed critique of Ramaphosa's speech, whilst presenting their own positions and practical alternatives.

Differ as they may in their posture and angles, the leaders and representatives of the top four opposition parties agreed on one thing: Ramaphosa is not the man with the plan.

If taken as constructive criticism, Ramaphosa could not only improve himself as an individual, but make the necessary moves from imagining a fantastical future to delivering a palatable present reality for SA and all who live in it.

The imagery used by the various opposition MPs is worth recalling. Not only was it captivating, but also it was apt.

There is a "gaping chasm between what has been done and what the government intends to do.", this is how IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi described the disjuncture between Ramaphosa's dreams and aspirations for the future and what the ANC has achieved after 25 years of running the state.