Boys have special date today - Celebs happy to be proud fathers

It is a happy Father's Day for local celebrity dads as Mzansi's superstars are showered with hugs and kisses from their offspring today.

The long weekend made it hard for most of these personalities to juggle entertainment and being with their little ones.

But for musician Khutso "King Monada" Kgatla, music trendsetter Mthokozi "DJ Tira" Khathi and actor Thapelo Mokoena, spending the day with their kids was non-negotiable. King Monada, who was spoilt with an early Father's Day pressie this week, could not hide his excitement when narrating how his nine-year-old son Temoso Masia surprised him.

On Wednesday afternoon, his son approached him with his hands behind his back and a smile on his face.

"This boy really shocked me, you know. I was so late for my appointment and I didn't understand why he kept on saying that he needs to talk to me but said nothing," he said.

"I smiled when I realised that he had something. I didn't think it was for me, but I felt that it was something beautiful. I am traditional and I didn't expect any gifts from my boy."

The Ska Bora Moreki and Idibala hitmaker said he teased his bundle of joy until he showed him a card he had made for him and said: "Happy Father's Day."