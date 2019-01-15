Heat still on over SABC Summer Song of the Year winner

The founder and director of the SABC Summer Song of the Year Owen Ndlovu has denied claims that he tried to calm the storm surrounding the outcomes of the competition by offering King Monada the same prizes as winner Master KG.

The squabbles have been going on since January 1 when Thobela FM DJs Makwena “Kwenisto” Makgaga and Alphues “DJ Boeli” Mailula prematurely announced Master KG as the 2018 Summer Song winner.

The station endured a public backlash and suspended the two DJs for announcing the winner before an official announcement was made by the SABC.

Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) chairperson Mphoza Mashabela told Sunday World that Monada’s manager Albert Makwela told him on Sunday that Ndlovu called him about the possible review of the decision.

Mashabela said as a result of the review, Monada was made an offer of the same prizes which includes a Kia Picanto worth 150,000 and a R100,000 cash prize.

The handover of the awards was scheduled to take place next month.

Ndlovu told Sunday World that the decision to review the prizes had not been taken yet, but he would have a meeting with LAM and the SABC this week.

“We have heard all concerns from the public and LAM, and we hope the meeting that we will have will give us a directive and help us come to an amicable decision,” he said.

Ndlovu said if LAM and Monada’s management have a point, they would look into it and possibly review the decision to have Master KG as the only winner.