Dress like the stars: Thando Thabethe & Thapelo Mokoena
Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, Thando Thabethe and Thapelo Mokoena know how to keep it stylish. They are recognised for their acting talents but both have connections to the fashion world. Thabethe has launched an underwear and shapewear brand and Mokoena is an ambassador for Woolworths’s David Jones label and recently partnered with online retailer Superbalist.
Thabethe’s style can be described as playful, with a touch of the risqué - she is often seen wearing short skirts and off-the-shoulder dresses with slits. Mokoena reflects an eclectic mix of heritage and modern rustic.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:
Thando Thabethe – Trés chic
Steal her style
- Precision matters. Thinking of channelling a power look? Go for tailored, slim-cut suits. Pair these with a sharp-pointed high heel to lengthen your legs.
- Play with proportions. Wear long-line blazers with knee-high boots, styled with a waist belt to accentuate your shape.
- The staple item. When shopping for dresses, go for a slip dress with a double slit for a relaxed look and long bodycon dresses with embellishments for the evenings.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Thapelo Mokoena – African renaissance
Steal his style
- Colours. Shop for key items in rich, earthy hues, such as a marigold-yellow suit. Pair this with a black shirt and white sneakers for a strong, contrasting look.
- Raw denim. Nothing can quite match the look and feel of raw denim. Wear it the classic way by pulling off a denim-on-denim look or pair your denim trousers with a checked shirt and hiking boots for the perfect lumbersexual outfit.
- Collector’s item. Start investing in fedora hats, berets and caps to add an edge to a simple chino and printed T-shirt look.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
H&M, h&m.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za