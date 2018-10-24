Dress like the stars: Thando Thabethe & Thapelo Mokoena

Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, Thando Thabethe and Thapelo Mokoena know how to keep it stylish. They are recognised for their acting talents but both have connections to the fashion world. Thabethe has launched an underwear and shapewear brand and Mokoena is an ambassador for Woolworths’s David Jones label and recently partnered with online retailer Superbalist.

Thabethe’s style can be described as playful, with a touch of the risqué - she is often seen wearing short skirts and off-the-shoulder dresses with slits. Mokoena reflects an eclectic mix of heritage and modern rustic.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season: