S Mag

Dress like the stars: Thando Thabethe & Thapelo Mokoena

By Keneilwe Pule - 24 October 2018 - 10:15
Image: Instagram /Thando_Thabethe

Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, Thando Thabethe and Thapelo Mokoena know how to keep it stylish. They are recognised for their acting talents but both have connections to the fashion world. Thabethe has  launched an underwear and shapewear brand and Mokoena is an ambassador for Woolworths’s David Jones label and recently partnered with online retailer Superbalist.

Thabethe’s style can be described as playful, with a touch of the risqué - she is often seen wearing short skirts and off-the-shoulder dresses with slits. Mokoena reflects an eclectic mix of heritage and modern rustic.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:

Thando Thabethe – Trés chic

Steal her style

  1. Precision matters. Thinking of channelling a power look? Go for tailored, slim-cut suits. Pair these with a sharp-pointed high heel to lengthen your legs.
  2. Play with proportions. Wear long-line blazers with knee-high boots, styled with a waist belt to accentuate your shape.
  3. The staple item. When shopping for dresses, go for a slip dress with a double slit for a relaxed look and long bodycon dresses with embellishments for the evenings.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Thapelo Mokoena – African renaissance

View this post on Instagram

A TABAC MAN®️

A post shared by Thapelo Mokoena (@mokoenalive) on

Steal his style

  1. Colours. Shop for key items in rich, earthy hues, such as a marigold-yellow suit. Pair this with a black shirt and white sneakers for a strong, contrasting look.
  2. Raw denim. Nothing can quite match the look and feel of raw denim. Wear it the classic way by pulling off a denim-on-denim look or pair your denim trousers with a checked shirt and hiking boots for the perfect lumbersexual outfit.
  3. Collector’s item. Start investing in fedora hats, berets and caps to add an edge to a simple chino and printed T-shirt look.

Wardrobe Inspiration:

Stockists:

H&M, h&m.com

Superbalist, superbalist.com

Woolworths, woolworths.co.za

Dress like the stars: Kefiboo & Rich Mnisi

Dress like the stars with our guide
S Mag
7 days ago

Dress like the stars: Moonchild Sanelly and Nakhane

Your guide to dressing like the stars
S Mag
14 days ago

Dress like the stars: Pearl Modiadie & Kat Sinivasan

These two TV presenters know how to keep their winter slay-game on fleek without looking like an Alaskan Native in the snow.
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
X