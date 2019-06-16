Dads tired of criticism

One gift many dads want for Father's Day is not being judged for their parenting style.

A University of Michigan study of over 700 fathers of children up to the age of 13 found that half have faced criticism and second-guessing about their parenting choices on everything from what they feed their kids to how they play with them.

For more than a quarter of fathers polled, criticism made them feel less confident as a parent and 20% said it discouraged them from being more involved in parenting. And 43% of fathers also believe the criticism was often unfair.

"While some fathers say criticism prompts them to seek more information about good parenting practices, too much disparagement may cause dads to feel demoralised about their parental role," said researchers.