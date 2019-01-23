KG a master of his destiny

But Master KG had always believed he was going to make it big in music. Despite the whirlwind year he has had in 2018, he reveals he is still getting used to performing before big crowds.

"Now the demand is too much and I'm currently based in Gauteng," he says.

But he says the feeling of having his fans appreciate him and his music has given him the much-needed inspiration to continue to release good music. After releasing more than 15 singles in 2016, he only gained recognition and attention after releasing the song Bophelo Ke a Bophela.

He reckons it was the hit song Situation that propelled him to where he is today.

The song, which was released the same year with King Monada's Ska Bora Moreki in 2017, was the second-most played song in Limpopo during the festive season at most pubs, and it earned Master KG respect as one of the promising artists.

Situation also paved the way for his signing by Open Mic Productions last year.

"They just called me and said they loved my song Situation and wanted to sign me to their label. I didn't hesitate because I've seen what they did for King Monada."

Master KG says at the time he was also doing his matric, but says the label allowed him to finish his matric first before signing with them. He passed with a diploma.

Since hitting the big league, he has bagged two major awards, one an Afrima (All Africa Music Awards), which he won before clinching the Summer Song of the Year award in December, where he outsmarted heavyweights like Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Prince Kaybee and his homeboy King Monada. At the Afrima, he pipped major African acts such as Wizkid, Patoranking, Mr Eazi and Davido.

Master KG says when he received a call about his nomination, he thought it was a hoax. He couldn't believe he had made it that far in the Africa market.