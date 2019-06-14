These celeb fathers will give you all the feels!
In this age of television shows that chase after men who don’t pay child maintenance, fathers who play an active role in their children’s lives are worthy of a nod.
With Father’s Day coming up this weekend, we can’t help but feel warm and fuzzy looking at how much these celeb dads adore and support their kids.
If you’re a weeper, grab some tissue before you read further because this will get you in your feels!
Black Coffee
The country’s national treasure, Black Coffee treasures his children as much as we cherish him. The jet-setting father of four is adamant on giving his children what he never had growing up. “I grew up without my father, so I make sure I’m there for my kids. I love school drop-offs and random movie nights” he told Channel24. In December, his first born son Esona went to initiation school and Black Cofee took to Instagram to show how ecstatic he was.
Abdul Khoza
Unlike his brutal character on Isibaya, Abdul Khoza has a heart of gold and is extremely affectionate with his daughter Azamahle. Khoza often laments being away from her. In a heart-felt Instagram post the actor said “The kind of kiss that I would travel across the whole world for, she defines me and she completes me. NGIYABONGA my baby for being in my life”
How adorable!
What a way to arrive home in Dbn, decided to give a surprise school visit to my Princess👑 #azamahle and it made me so grateful to receive a hug and kiss from her. I long to see the day these memories are not stolen moments. The kind of kiss that I would travel across the whole world for, she defines me and she completes me. NGIYABONGA my baby for being in my life... Ubaba uyakuthanda. #stolenmoments😭 #azamahle ❤️
JR
Rapper JR Bogopa considers himself the proudest and luckiest man alive because of his son. Earlier this year, JR shared a lengthy and tear-jerking appreciation post for his son Siba and girlfriend Tshepi Vundla. “Seeing you grow has been the most fulfilling time of my life and I look forward to many more… You are my most proudest achievement, being a father to you is the most rewarding gift God could have given me”
Diddy
Media mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a devoted father of six. Since the passing of the mother of his four children, Kim Porter last November, Diddy has embraced being a single father. “This daddy-mommy thing is beautiful. I love it” he said in an Instagram video. In May, he graced the cover of Essence with his children and they looked like rap royalty!
Dj Khaled
Multi-award winning DJ and record label owner, DJ Khaled takes the title of devoted father to greater heights. Khaled described his son as “the purest form of love” in an interview with the New York Post. Not only is Asahd the apple of his father’s eye, he’s also the executive producer of two of his father’s albums, Grateful and Father of Asahd.