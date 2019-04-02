Thobela FM no longer has graveyard shift presenters

Thobela FM has stopped using presenters for the graveyard shift as of April 1, 2019.

The SABC has confirmed the eerie arrangement for the graveyard shift at the station broadcasting in Northern Sotho.

This means, instead of the usual radio shows with presenters, automations will kick in from 00:00 to 6am on weekdays. Programmes will therefore be pre-recorded.

On Monday to Friday recordings by Ali Lamola will be playing while on Saturdays and Sunday it will be music compilations.

The new arrangement also means the listeners will no longer have direct interaction with the station during those hours.

When quizzed on why the station had decided to go the automation route, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said the organisation was not ready to speak on the matter.

“We’re not ready to talk about that at the moment,” she said.