SABC Summer Song's missing 18,000 votes

The SABC Summer Song of the Year competition has been rocked by yet another scandal involving 18,000 uncounted votes cast on the Ukhozi FM line, a significant portion of this believed to be in favour of King Monada.

The votes were allegedly withheld by the SABC's sales department, which is led by Eugene Zwane, at the time organisers were reconciling the votes to determine the winner between King Monada, Master KG and Prince Kaybee.

Sunday World saw e-mail conversations where organisers Michael Owen Productions (MOP) question Zwane about the missing votes.

The saga has left the organisers at loggerheads with the SABC over the exclusion of the 18,000 votes. The new details add more controversy to this competition after the announcement of Master KG as the winner caused much consternation at Thobela FM. The station received a huge backlash from fans who believed that the competition was rigged. Allegations of vote rigging are currently being investigated by the SABC.

It is believed that King Monada's team and the Limpopo Artist Movement are planning to launch a fresh bid to have the overall results annulled to allow for the uncounted votes to be considered.

Zwane confirmed to Sunday World that his department was the one that created the line for Ukhozi FM. He, however, said he was not the right person to speak on the matter.

"The people who should answer those questions are at Ukhozi FM. We only set up the line for the radio station."

A senior official said following complaints laid with the SABC by the Limpopo Artist Movement about the results, the organisers discovered that the SABC, in contravention of a contract signed with MOP, had created a separate SMS line for Ukhozi FM.

However, the SABC, according to the source, failed to hand over the results to the organisers to include in the total count. "The winner was announced without the 18,000 votes, majority of which were cast in favour of Monada," said the source.