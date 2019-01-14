Crossover song fiasco rages as artists' body calls for freeze on prizes.

The Thobela FM 2018 SABC Summer Song of the Year fiasco is far from over.

Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) wrote a letter to the competition's founder, Owen Ndlovu, this week and asked him to freeze the prizes worth R250,000 until all investigations were completed.

The winner of the crossover song, Skeleton Move, Master KG, was supposed to receive a R150,000 Kia Picanto and a R100,000 cash prize next month.

Thobela FM endured public backlash since January 1 after the station's two DJs, Makwena "Kwenisto" Makgaga and Alpheus "DJ Boeli" Mailula, declaredSkeleton Move the winner before an official announcement was made.

Skeleton Move took the number one spot on the station with 160,000 votes followed by King Monada's Malwedhe with 151,000 votes. In third position was Banomoya by Prince Kaybee with 61 votes.

But Thobela FM listeners believe Monada deserved to win.