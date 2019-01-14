Crossover song fiasco rages as artists' body calls for freeze on prizes
The Thobela FM 2018 SABC Summer Song of the Year fiasco is far from over.
Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) wrote a letter to the competition's founder, Owen Ndlovu, this week and asked him to freeze the prizes worth R250,000 until all investigations were completed.
The winner of the crossover song, Skeleton Move, Master KG, was supposed to receive a R150,000 Kia Picanto and a R100,000 cash prize next month.
Thobela FM endured public backlash since January 1 after the station's two DJs, Makwena "Kwenisto" Makgaga and Alpheus "DJ Boeli" Mailula, declaredSkeleton Move the winner before an official announcement was made.
Skeleton Move took the number one spot on the station with 160,000 votes followed by King Monada's Malwedhe with 151,000 votes. In third position was Banomoya by Prince Kaybee with 61 votes.
But Thobela FM listeners believe Monada deserved to win.
Malwedhe was number one on Motsweding FM andSkeleton Move was top on Thobela FM.
The SABC has suspended the two DJs pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.
LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela said: "We want Thobela FM to explain how it selected its top 10. Thobela FM stole King Monada's dream.
"We're receiving complaints from Limpopo residents asking why Thobela is failing them. Most of them said they voted for King Monada and the song was a national anthem. SABC DJs should not be taking sides. It is against policy."
Ndlovu confirmed receipt of the letter from LAM and said they will meet the organisation and the SABC.
"Unfortunately, we can't confirm that the prizes will be frozen as requested. We'll wait for a meeting with the SABC for a directive," he said.
SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said: "The SABC has not received communication from any party relating to the freezing of prizes...
"However, following complaints, the SABC has decided to institute an internal forensic investigation."