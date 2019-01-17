As the public outcry surrounding assault allegations leveled against R Kelly continues to mount‚ superstar Celine Dion has removed their popular duet from streaming services.

According to TMZ‚ Celine followed in Lady Gaga's footsteps by pulling the duet.

Celine and R Kelly's‚ I’m Your Angel was a Grammy-nominated hit that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks. The song went on to reach platinum status‚ selling more than 1.5 million copies.

The move comes in the wake of the #MuteRKelly movement‚ which was fuelled by the Lifetime docuseries‚ Surviving R. Kelly.

The songstress was silently followed by Chance the Rapper who removed his song Somewhere in Paradise which he did with R. Kelly from streaming services without publicly announcing it.