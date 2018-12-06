The caveman is becoming extinct

Mantyhose and shapewear for men.

Women will be shocked to learn that hosiery also known as stocking, tights or pantyhose, was in fact first worn by men.

Around 1000 CE it was considered a fashion symbol by kings and noblemen who wore the thin silky and sheer socks, knee high.

It was only in the 1920s when men's pants became longer and women's dresses became shorter, that females used it for modesty and warmth.

Unlike thigh-high stockings, pantyhose which combined underwear and hosiery became popular in the 1960s and was developed by a man, Allen Gant Sr, in 1953.

Even superheroes wore and still sport figure hugging tights.

Locally, Ashraf Ismail, runs the international Adrian SA business - whose head offices are in Poland - selling high end hosiery to mostly women.

But they have included a men's range popularly known as manthyhose due to the high demand, sold at R300 a pair.

Ismail, who is also a Mr South Africa contestant this year, says it's a misconception that only women can wear pantyhose.

"I am a straight man and I wear it for many reasons. I also wear shape wear undies that were originally marketed toward women.