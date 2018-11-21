Khoza dances on new level

Londiwe Khoza has taken the art of ballet to another level as she performs abroad in a new discipline called gaga.

Born in Johannesburg, she and her mom moved to Cape Town when she was only two years old. This is where her love for dance was developed.

Her very first exposure was watching a performance of Swan Lake when she was only five-years-old.

"The only thing I remember is how much I wanted to be like the ballerina and be on stage," Khoza says.

She started ballet at the Cape Junior Ballet Company at 13.

In her final year of high school, she joined the accelerated training programme at the Cape Academy of Performing Arts (Capa) under the direction of Debbie Turner.

"It was also in that year that I became a student company member of the Cape Dance Company. A year later, I started my first year of college at Capa," she says.

Khoza, who turns 25 next month, was nominated to participate in the prestigious Rolex Mentor and Protégé arts initiative with the world-renowned Ohad Naharin at the Batsheva Dance Company in Tel Aviv in Israel.

Rolex selects artists of excellence from several disciplines around the world to work for a year with a mentor in their field of practice. Khoza got the nod for dance.