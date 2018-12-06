Spray for clean, fresh balls
Twitter recently had a field day as pics of Boners Penis Cleaner and Below The Belt's Penis Wash were shared, with many wondering if it was for real.
It's not a hoax.
The male cosmetics market has cleverly bought into the hype that so many women have fallen victim to - to have fresher smelling genitals.
Boners Penis Cleaner is specially made for sexy games that demand a clean start and end.
Boners Hygiene Wash Intimate Gel Penis Cleaner for Men is currently sold in the UK. Like women's vaginal washes, it's said to provide a clean and fresh feeling and is gentle on the skin.
"Use it before or after sex, when you exercise or just when your genitals can use a refreshing boost," reads the instructions.
Below The Belt Grooming For Men Instant Clean Balls - Active is sold on Takealot.com for R160. Cleverly labelled, it claims to be the solution for when your undercarriage needs some serious attention.
"Think of it as a waterless shower ... a simple, highly effective spray that offers immediate results for a hygienic, odour-free and totally refreshed set of sparkly balls," reads the product. It's said to contain hydrogenated castor oil, glycerin, zinc and other essential oils.
Make-up for men
Tom Ford and Chanel have jumped on the bandwagon and are making a killing with make-up branded for men.
According to male make-up vloggers, there really is no difference in the ingredients, except in the name.
Online retailer Takealot has a concealer stick called the Men Pen selling at R400. It's described as a male product designed to conceal specific areas like acne, moles, scars, dark circles, blemishes or rough spots. It also comes in 16 shades.
Ford launched a men's concealer and brow gel combo last year. Chanel also has a tinted foundation, a matte lip balm and four shades of eyebrow pencil under its new Boy De Chanel brand. Locally, Black Opal made Somizi Mhlongo its first male face brand ambassador to demonstrate that make-up shouldn't have boundaries.