Spray for clean, fresh balls

Twitter recently had a field day as pics of Boners Penis Cleaner and Below The Belt's Penis Wash were shared, with many wondering if it was for real.

It's not a hoax.

The male cosmetics market has cleverly bought into the hype that so many women have fallen victim to - to have fresher smelling genitals.

Boners Penis Cleaner is specially made for sexy games that demand a clean start and end.

Boners Hygiene Wash Intimate Gel Penis Cleaner for Men is currently sold in the UK. Like women's vaginal washes, it's said to provide a clean and fresh feeling and is gentle on the skin.

"Use it before or after sex, when you exercise or just when your genitals can use a refreshing boost," reads the instructions.

Below The Belt Grooming For Men Instant Clean Balls - Active is sold on Takealot.com for R160. Cleverly labelled, it claims to be the solution for when your undercarriage needs some serious attention.

"Think of it as a waterless shower ... a simple, highly effective spray that offers immediate results for a hygienic, odour-free and totally refreshed set of sparkly balls," reads the product. It's said to contain hydrogenated castor oil, glycerin, zinc and other essential oils.

