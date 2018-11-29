Hairtoo craze is here today and here to stay

The silly season is upon us and with schools breaking up, the queues at the barber will be unusually long in a bid to sport the latest hair craze.

Right on trend are hair tattoos (called hairtoos) and vinyls. Referred to as a hair magician, Gavin Boolchand from Florida, Roodepoort, better known as G-Force, is the right man for the job.

He literally carves masterpieces into people's heads, describing what he does as "art".

Images include the map of Africa, famous faces, and abstract designs known as vinyls. Boolchand says he is especially busy this time of the year.

The 37-year-old has been cutting hair since he was 12 and is self-taught.

He says he perfected his drawings in his grandfather's airbrush shop and practised on friends and family.

"Today, I can proudly say I am sought-after. People have come from as far as Cape Town to have me design their heads. People come with pictures - but I look at it only once and draw from memory. I start with the clippers, carve it out with blades and perfect it with fading techniques and hair dye."

And his work is not limited to males. "More and more females are having their hair done right through the year."