Gospel according to idol Yanga

The Cape Flats must have magic waters after it produced two Idols in the past two years.

Yanga Sobetwa, from Delft, lives a stone's throw away from Paxton Fielies' neighbourhood of Bishop Lavis.

"I never ever saw her around - only on Idols. I thought to myself if she can do this, I surely can," Yanga says of her neighbour.

The teenager, who won season 14 last Sunday, says it was the support of her community and purely God's work that she won the Idols crown. She now wants to be used as her creator's instrument to change the mindset of the youth to follow a more spiritual path.

"I've been on this spiritual path for the last two years. Music is an international language everyone understands so I decided to speak to the youth especially through gospel music," says the 17 year old.

Since she walked off the stage last Sunday evening, she's been inundated with requests for interviews and says the news has barely sunk in. She adds that her life as she knew it has changed.

Although she's still a scholar, she agrees that she is mature in her years and mentally framed to handle the fame.