Barbie gets body positive

Barbie has also heeded the call to be more inclusive of races, body shapes and illnesses.

A short search online shows that Cancer Barbie is available locally.

To celebrate body positivity the company created a model in the image of Ashley Graham - a plus-size body positive model - but as a gift to Graham.

The call to sell the doll to the public saw a host of curvy figures being created.

Curvy Articulated it is called, in all shades.

The company further celebrates diversity by selling the mini fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad decked in a scarf as a role model Barbie.

Joining her is, among others, Frida Kahlo and boxing champ Nicola Adams.

There is also the Harlem Collection, which is yet to be sold in SA. These dolls celebrate especially black patrons of the arts like Madam Lavinia, pictured below, and Selma DuPar James.