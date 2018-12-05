Audience favourite Thembsie tummy tickler

Thembsie Matu is so funny that even seasoned comedians feel threatened by her talent.

Having found fame on TV adverts back in the early 2000s, she says being a natural comedian set off her career.

The actress honoured with two awards at the DSTV Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last week - one for favourite actress as well as the Ultimate Viewers' Choice Award - says she even tried her hand at stand-up comedy once to much applause.

"I was booked to appear in Kimberley at the Diamonds and Dorings Music Festival. They told me I need to make jokes for like five minutes on stage. I was so petrified because I didn't know what to do. But they paid the money so I had no choice but to go.

"Needless to say I spoke for 20 minutes. People laughed with me, not at me - much to the annoyance of some high-profile female comedian who tried to belittle me. She was annoyed, saying people who think they are funny will speak more than five minutes while speaking nonsense. Imagine!

"But the crowd loved me and I have since decided stand-up is something I will do one day."

Matu also bagged the Diva Extraordinaire Award at the Feather Awards last month.