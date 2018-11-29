African dolls play on the world stage

Unlike troll-looking dolls that first hit the market years ago for girls of colour, the Sibahle collection is simply adorable.

They are also childlike in their features. The creators behind the brand are Caroline Hlahla (36) and Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu (43).

It was the latter's daughter who at three years old asked to have a doll with a flowy hair.

"I looked at my daughter's toys and discovered that all her dolls indeed had flowy hair. She was asking for what she perceived as beautiful."

And so the process to create a doll in her image begun.

"It was important for us to make sure that the dolls are very childlike as we felt little girls needed to see themselves in the dolls. By creating too different an image of where the child is at their development stage, we felt was not appropriate for what our brand represents, which is that of affirming our kids to love themselves as they are," says Hlahla.