Helping kids to feel love and embrace who they are

Cape Town-born Yolanda Donkers dreams of the day when even Americans will speak of ordering a "Vangiwe" or "Gugu" doll.

She says the term "Barbie" must fall, as it's used to refer to any doll. Donkers, from Gugulethu, is the creator behind Luvuthando dolls. The brand itself was born in February this year. She says inspiration came from memories of being teased as a child for being too dark.

"I hated my complexion most of my childhood. My kids were raised in a predominantly white suburb and there was once an incident whilst seeking a new school where my son was 'disgusted' and refused to attend the school when he saw 95% of all kinds of brown kids on the playground, as they were used to being the only black kids in schools. I needed to change this," says the 41 year old.

She made a doll in her children's image and called the collection Luvuthando after her children Luvuyo and Uthando.

"Combined it means feel the love. I knew I had to teach them about our culture and about the diversity of the human race and how each one is unique. Especially teaching them to embrace who they are.

"I never had a doll growing up and my orange fluffy owl ornament taught me to see beauty in unexpected spaces. I made it my mission to research about black dolls."