Comedy no joke for DJ Ankletap

YFM's DJ Ankletap has gone from radio show host to comedian all in the name of love.

It all started as a joke on his breakfast show when he quipped that he would have to go on stage as a comedian to afford his wedding, but listeners responded positively saying they would come and watch him perform and help pay for the ceremony.

"I am planning a one-man comedy show for January 25 next year, one month before my wedding which is on February 23. The event is going to go towards paying for the wedding but it is something I have wanted to do for a very long time," he said.

Born Bryce Clarke, the DJ was named Ankletap due to numerous operations he underwent as a child for a condition called clubfoot, where the feet turn inward and downward.

But after some of his loyal listeners thought he was saying "Uncle Tap", they simply dubbed him Malume.

"It instantly stuck and I have over the years grown into that Uncle persona on air. From Ankletap to Malume Tap and then Malume Pompo and now just Malume," he says.

He fondly refers to his fiancee, Natasha Bishop, as MaMalume on the show. The couple met at the Samas last year.