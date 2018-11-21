Ballet is every little girl's dream

Majestic dancer Kitty Phetla has inspired a host of black girls who wish to follow in her footsteps.

At 35, the tall and buxom lass is still breaking boundaries and was recently awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Of The Year award.

Phetla is a senior soloist and choreographer with Joburg Ballet. "With the awards celebrating 35 years and me turning 35 this year, I have come full circle. I am honoured that dance has finally been recognised on this platform. It's like winning an Oscar," she says.

Phetla, who once contemplated quitting the sport, says she feels it is her responsibility to bring change in the sport.

"The aim is to set up an establishment, a 100% SA and black-owned dance school to train many underprivileged girls to become professionals in this discipline. Ballet dance is right here, and it is for everyone - we don't have to go overseas for it."

She started dancing at the young age of nine.

"I will be forever indebted to Martin Schoenberg who discovered me." She explains that Schoenberg visited Orange Grove Primary School where she was a learner and spoke about the sport.