Naleli dances her way to New York

At only 11-years-old Naleli Hlalele is an inspiration to her peers.

The little ballerina who dances for the Joburg Ballet School in Braamfontein is raising funds to travel to the New York Ballet School, where she may study for up to four years if all goes well.

Born in Clayville,Tembisa, Hlalele now lives in Oliphantsfontein near Midrand in Joburg. The little one says she was a grade R pupil at Zwartkop Christian School in Centurion when the ballet company visited and handed out pamphlets about their satelite schools.

"I had never heard or seen of this thing called ballet before this. I then decided to sign up and my parents told me if I get hurt and come crying I must not complain," she giggles.