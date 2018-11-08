Pastor Mboro on his R1m 'gift' from Bushiri: I haven't received it yet

Pastor Mboro has rubbished rumours that Pastor Bushiri gave him R1-million as a gift for his birthday.

The pastor told TshisaLIVE that Bushiri made a promise to contribute R1-million before the end of week as partnership to the #Mboro50years birthday celebration.

"Our relationship started five months’ backs. He came to me for support and I was there to help. It's not my birthday gift but it's for charity."When asked what he thought of Bushiri's gesture‚ Mboro said he was grateful for it and believed it also had something to do with how he supported him (Bushiri) in his time of need.

"He was also honouring me for standing by him when people were trying to destroy and dent his name. It's painful to be in a hectic situation alone. I was the only prominent South African prophet who supported him‚" Mboro said.

The Incredible Happenings Ministries pastor explained that he planned to use the money to help those in need.