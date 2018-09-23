Bishop Harrington sings Prophet Mboro's praises

Actress and celebrity wedding planner Sophie Ndaba's ex-husband Bishop Keith Harrington is bowing before the shoes of Incredible Happenings leader Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.

Harrington, who is the leader of Church on the Move in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, joined Mboro's church in Katlehong on the East Rand last week.

The articulate man of the cloth, who attended Mboro's church services last Sunday, will be officially introduced to the prophet's congregants and council today.

Harrington, whose marriage to Ndaba was short-lived after acrimonious tiffs, confirmed that he has joined Mboro's church.

