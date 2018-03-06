Home Affairs officials return to ANN7 studios.

Officials from the department of Home Affairs returned to the ANN7 studios in Midrand on Tuesday.

A convoy of their vehicles arrived at the premises of the former Gupta-owned channel shortly after 11am.

This was just minutes before the channel's new owner‚ Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi and controversial pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Mbhoro‚ were to hold a press briefing at the studios. An invite to the media believed to be from Mboro said the briefing was to address the issue of who really owned the channel.