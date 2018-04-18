Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng is all about uplifting the community and recently announced that he will not only be building 50 houses for people but can also help them settle any land or building disputes they may have.

You see‚ Mboro is turning 50 and to celebrate he wants to do the most for people‚ even those outside of his church.

In a video‚ Mboro said he was asked by people to help them get land and fix their broken houses‚ and encouraged them to open their hearts and let him pray for them.

"They can no longer live in their leaking houses. They cannot live in their leaking shacks. Some are homeless. Some don't have land. Some have tried everything they can but there is no progress in their lives. Now we need to take God in his word and decided to move forward."