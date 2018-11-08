'My family died when Hannah died', her father tells court

Wearing a white rose in his jacket, he told the Cape Town High Court: “My son and I are not a family, we are merely survivors after losing Hannah and her mom Anna.”

Anna drowned near Scarborough in Cape Town - less than a year after the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Hannah was raped and murdered.

“Our autistic son has a picture of Hannah and still asks every night for a year and a half, ‘When is Hannah coming home, aren’t the holidays over?’,” he testified.