Pastor Mboro on plot to assassinate him: 'It's because I am the only great man of God'

Pastor Paseka Mboro has revealed that an alleged 'hit' on his life does not come as a surprise especially because of the line of work he's in.

Sunday World reported that both the Gauteng police and the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit have launched investigations into claims of a plot to assassinate the clergyman.

"I'm being attacked all the time‚ not because of my own family issues but because I am the only great man of God who goes to the poorest of the poor. I don't know anyone who does that. People run to me and they talk about their issues with me. My problem is that some of their problems involve all these 'powerful' people.

"I believe in God and I am a man of God. I am being attacked for changing people's lives and it's not the first time this is happening but before God decides (to take me) I will continue doing what I do‚" Mboro told this publication.