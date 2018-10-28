Police investigate plot to kill Mboro

Gauteng police have launched criminal investigations into allegations of a plot to assassinate Incredible Happenings Ministry leader prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng.

This after Mboro informed police in Alberton and the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit that there is a bullet with his name on it.

The pastor alleged that he received a tip-off from his former bodyguard, who didn't want to be named, and a chief induna of Gauteng hostels Mehloayabuka Ndwandwe that an East Rand funeral parlour owner had hired assassins to kill him.