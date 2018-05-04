'Bring back Mboro TV' - Protesters storm ANN7 offices
School pupils in their uniforms formed part of a mob which stormed the Midrand offices of the Afro World View (AWV, formerly ANN7) as they demanded the return of Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's TV show.
The Incredible Happenings was cancelled from the line-up of the relaunched television network owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi.
The protesters threatened to burn the TV station's head office to the ground if their memorandum handed over to Manyi did not receive the desired results.
Hundreds of protesters, comprising spiritual leaders, small business owners, pupils and hostel dwellers from Ekurhuleni stormed AWV carried placards accusing Manyi of being a thief and a liar.
Bishop Lehlohonolo Ntamo, who led the protesters, said Mboro - as Motsoeneng is also known - had a right to access the media to present his show.
"Mboro is helping our people. He has made a promise to use this show to help the community with homes and clothes," Ntamo said.
"We want Afro World View to give us answers why they stopped the show."
Nhlanhla Nhlapo from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, said: "I had insomnia and nightmares until I got help from Mboro."
She said the show should be reinstated so that other people could be helped.
After receiving the memorandum, Manyi expressed his disappointment about the presence of children.
"I am very disappointed that young kids that should be in school are being used to fight the battles of adults," Manyi said.
He said the programme was cancelled because it did not meet editorial policy.