'Bring back Mboro TV' - Protesters storm ANN7 offices

School pupils in their uniforms formed part of a mob which stormed the Midrand offices of the Afro World View (AWV, formerly ANN7) as they demanded the return of Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's TV show.

The Incredible Happenings was cancelled from the line-up of the relaunched television network owned by businessman Mzwanele Manyi.

The protesters threatened to burn the TV station's head office to the ground if their memorandum handed over to Manyi did not receive the desired results.

Hundreds of protesters, comprising spiritual leaders, small business owners, pupils and hostel dwellers from Ekurhuleni stormed AWV carried placards accusing Manyi of being a thief and a liar.

Bishop Lehlohonolo Ntamo, who led the protesters, said Mboro - as Motsoeneng is also known - had a right to access the media to present his show.