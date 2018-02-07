Pastor Mboro: Day zero in Cape Town postponed because of my prayer

Pastor Mboro has called on South Africans to join him in a 90-day prayer for rain in Cape Town.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mboro said God told him people have turned to scientists and have forgotten the power of prayer.

"The spirit of God has revealed to me that people have forgotten that there is God. God gives us food‚ rain and healing. The shortage of rain is a sign that we need to remember that scientists and astrologists don’t have the answers‚ but it's only God who is the author and the finisher of our faith who has the final say."

Mboro said that he decided to embark on the prayer because he was taking a stand for the country.