'I can save ANN7' - Mboro on new TV show

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng has moved his TV show from Soweto TV to ANN7 and believes he can bring about a change in fortunes at the ailing channel.

Mboro‚ who hosted a show to highlight and provide support to struggling South Africans‚ told TshisaLIVE that he stopped submitting episodes of his show to Soweto TV after an episode where he helped a couple sort out their sex life was pulled from the channel.

"They stopped airing episodes we sent them after that and so we eventually stopped submitting. I made the channel popular and I had more viewers than the whole of the channel combined. Nobody knew about the channel until I started my show on it. I decided to start my own channel and while I am waiting for the production team and equipment I have decided to take up this opportunity."