Mboro threatens to halt ANN7 show over 'Gupta links'

Just days after Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng told TshisaLIVE that he would "save" troubled news channel ANN7 by moving his show from Soweto TV to the channel‚ he has put the breaks on the show‚ insisting that he will cancel his contract if the broadcaster is still linked to the Gupta family.

Mboro withdrew his TV show and a scheduled interview on the channel at the eleventh hour after he became suspicious of the company's links to the Guptas.

"I was approached by the channel and paid to have my shows aired on the channel‚ but when I saw and discovered certain things‚ I felt that they would affect my reputation by being associated with them. I told them that I would not be a part of the channel until they cleared that up. I told them I am cutting them off until I have clarity."'

Mboro requested an interview with ANN7 boss Jimmy Manyi and said he made Manyi aware of documents and archives linking the company to the Guptas. He said he was told the documents were old and there was no link between the company and the controversial family.

"There was a breakdown in communications between me and the operating staff and things that were supposed to be clear were not clear. It appeared as if he was fronting for the family. He told me that since November he had owned the station without interference. They pleaded with me to not leave the channel because I will bring good numbers and a good name to the channel"