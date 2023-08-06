Arrows were the last club Komphela had coached two seasons ago and having come to this match with new players at Swallows, including Andile Jali (the player he was with at Sundowns), there was a lot expected from him.
Indeed, in Jali and Lantshene Phalane the Dube Birds looked stable in the midfield and could have collected all three points if they were a little sharper up front.
Despite last playing in January when Sundowns faced Sekhukhune United, Jali looked fresh and fit until he was pulled off for Dawerson Van Rhyn in the 75th minute.
Both sides had a couple of chances in the first 45 minutes but the most glaring one fell on Arrows’ evergreen striker Knox Mutizwa who failed to beat Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi when he had a one-on-one with him in the 26th minute.
Arrows midfielder Sazi Gumbi was also unlucky to see his thunderous shot ricochet off the cross bar after it had beaten Akpeyi.
Kagiso Malinga, Bongani Sam and Tshediso Patjie also came close to opening the score for Swallows before Arrows took the lead via Mthanti after the restart.
Mthanti nearly doubled his tally when he was on the end of another scintillating move going forward after the hour mark. His curler just outside the area was parried away for a corner by Swallows’ Nigerian born gloveman.
A point away from home in his first match will be welcomed by Komphela but for two Arrows coaches Mabhudi Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi it will feel like two points dropped as they had much better chances to grace the club’s new venue with full spoils.
Mabasa's second half goal earns Komphela's Swallows a point against Arrows
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows' new signing Tshegofatsho Mabasa scored within a few minutes of coming on as a late substitute to salvage a point for Steve Komphela’s side in their opening DStv Premiership clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday.
Arrows young striker Ayanda Mthanti had put the home side ahead five minutes into the second half and they looked certain to bag all the points until Mabasa entered the fray and headed in an equaliser when he was left unmarked 13 minutes from time.
The match ended at 1-1.
Arrows could have had a better welcome in their new home venue (Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale) on the west side of Durban, but a few fans who bothered to come and watch them would have been satisfied with their display against a Swallows side which was also up for a good fight.
This game was also about Komphela in a dugout for the first time as a head coach at Swallows after leaving his senior assistant role at champions Mamelodi Sundowns during the off season.
PSL confirm new venue for Sundowns, Chiefs early season humdinger
Arrows were the last club Komphela had coached two seasons ago and having come to this match with new players at Swallows, including Andile Jali (the player he was with at Sundowns), there was a lot expected from him.
Indeed, in Jali and Lantshene Phalane the Dube Birds looked stable in the midfield and could have collected all three points if they were a little sharper up front.
Despite last playing in January when Sundowns faced Sekhukhune United, Jali looked fresh and fit until he was pulled off for Dawerson Van Rhyn in the 75th minute.
Both sides had a couple of chances in the first 45 minutes but the most glaring one fell on Arrows’ evergreen striker Knox Mutizwa who failed to beat Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi when he had a one-on-one with him in the 26th minute.
Arrows midfielder Sazi Gumbi was also unlucky to see his thunderous shot ricochet off the cross bar after it had beaten Akpeyi.
Kagiso Malinga, Bongani Sam and Tshediso Patjie also came close to opening the score for Swallows before Arrows took the lead via Mthanti after the restart.
Mthanti nearly doubled his tally when he was on the end of another scintillating move going forward after the hour mark. His curler just outside the area was parried away for a corner by Swallows’ Nigerian born gloveman.
A point away from home in his first match will be welcomed by Komphela but for two Arrows coaches Mabhudi Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi it will feel like two points dropped as they had much better chances to grace the club’s new venue with full spoils.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos