Khumalo's name has recently featured prominently in the ongoing murder trial of her ex-boyfriend and Orlando Pirates former goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.
Last week police expert Col Lambertus Steyn testified in the high court in Pretoria that accused no 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli had twice phoned Khumalo, just weeks before Meyiwa was gunned down on 26 October 2014.
He said according to his records, Ntuli first called Khumalo on August 2, 2014 at 22.40 and that call lasted 110 seconds. Ntuli’s phone again called Khumalo’s phone on October 15.
However, on Monday Ntuli’s lawyer, Adv Zandile Mshololo, challenged Steyn’s evidence that the cellphone number belonged to her client.
“Do you have any proof from the service provider that the number belonged to Mr Ntuli?” Mshololo asked.
“Not from the service providers,” Steyn responded.
“The investigations team did give me enough evidence to tell me that the number that ends with 202 belongs to suspect number five [Ntuli]. The other number which ends with 458 belongs to Kelly Khumalo and the investigations leader will come and testify about that,” he said.
The trial continues today.
Kelly Khumalo dropped from Joburg show amid court controversy
Image: Oupa Bopape
The organisers of the upcoming 'Tribute To Women' music festival have dropped singer Kelly Khumalo who was meant to share the stage with other acts in Johannesburg next week.
In a statement published on Monday, organisers of the festival said they had observed various comments on social media calling for Khumalo to not perform at the event scheduled to take place on 12 August at the Emmarentia Dam, Johannesburg. The show will feature Kabza De Small and Amanda Black and Pabi Cooper and Vusi Nova among others.
"We respect the legal processes and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise," reads the statement.
"However, in the interest of safeguarding our festival, management has taken the decision to relieve Ms Khumalo of her obligations to perform at our festival this year to afford her and her team the time they require to deal with the issues emanating from the current court proceedings," the statement continued.
