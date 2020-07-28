Ayanda Patosi slams Bafana selection criteria
Ayanda Patosi has appealed to Safa to improve their scouting around the world.
Patosi believes that some SA players who play in other countries are overlooked by the national selectors.
The 27-year-old who now plays in Iran is for Foolad FC, , where he is on loan from Cape Town City, has earned only 12 international caps for Bafana, scoring three times.
"Sometimes I feel like I'm overlooked. When I'm playing outside, they don't see what I'm doing. I had some good seasons and I can say I was not given enough chance," he said during the online press conference with SA Football Journalists Association yesterday. "When Stuart Baxter was selecting the Afcon team (Egypt 2019) I was the best player in Iran. I was scoring goals left, right and centre.
"But I was overlooked and they didn't call me or even ask me to come to training. I was a South African doing well outside. But that didn't happen.
"I don't know how the coaches are watching the games, especially for players playing overseas. Maybe they watch a few players.
"I don't know how it works but in the end, I'm doing my best where I am and hopefully, the new coach (Molefi Ntseki) will give me a chance now."
Patosi also feels players like Dino Ndlovu, Lebogang Phiri, and Mihlali Mayambela were overlooked because they were not playing in top European leagues.
"We need scouts to go around and look at South African players. I remember it took long for Phiri [to be called] when he was playing in Denmark," Patosi continued.
"And he was doing well there. We need to improve more on that. Now that he is playing in France they started calling him.
"Mihlali Mayambela is playing in Israel and he has not been called up for under-23s.
"You can't tell me Mihlali doesn't deserve to play for the under-23s when they select a player from the lower leagues, whereas there is a player who is playing in Israel for a top league."
