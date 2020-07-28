Ayanda Patosi slams Bafana selection criteria

Ayanda Patosi has appealed to Safa to improve their scouting around the world.

Patosi believes that some SA players who play in other countries are overlooked by the national selectors.

The 27-year-old who now plays in Iran is for Foolad FC, , where he is on loan from Cape Town City, has earned only 12 international caps for Bafana, scoring three times.

"Sometimes I feel like I'm overlooked. When I'm playing outside, they don't see what I'm doing. I had some good seasons and I can say I was not given enough chance," he said during the online press conference with SA Football Journalists Association yesterday. "When Stuart Baxter was selecting the Afcon team (Egypt 2019) I was the best player in Iran. I was scoring goals left, right and centre.

"But I was overlooked and they didn't call me or even ask me to come to training. I was a South African doing well outside. But that didn't happen.

"I don't know how the coaches are watching the games, especially for players playing overseas. Maybe they watch a few players.

"I don't know how it works but in the end, I'm doing my best where I am and hopefully, the new coach (Molefi Ntseki) will give me a chance now."