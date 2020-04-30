Sport stars show kindness to the poor

As the coronavirus crisis continues to hit the poor the hardest, sports personalities in the country in the past week came to lend a helping hand.

The Covid-19 crisis has created a hunger crisis with citizens who eke out a living as informal traders now with no income.

Some well-known names in sports have taken it upon themselves to donate food parcels and household essentials to those in need during these desperate times.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi this week crisscrossed the country donating food parcels in Vhembe (Limpopo) and Zwide (Eastern Cape) through his Kolisi Foundation.

"We wanted to help and asked fellow South Africans to help out and they came on board. Hopefully others can jump on board and do for others as well," Kolisi said.

"Water and food are things that everyone has a right to. If I had done nothing I would have embarrassed those who raised me because I know the struggle."