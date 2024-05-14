Soccer

Chiefs to play last two games 'like cup finals'

Johnson urges Amakhosi to solidify top 8

14 May 2024 - 08:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ben Motshwari of AmaZulu in action against Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs during their DStv Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Ben Motshwari of AmaZulu in action against Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs during their DStv Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has promised they'll take their remaining two league matches as cup finals as they push for a top 8 finish.

Chiefs missed a chance to consolidate their top 8 slot when they drew 1-all against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Ashley du Preez scored for Amakhosi while Victor Letsoalo netted for Usuthu.

Replays showed that Letsoalo was off-side when he headed home AmaZulu's equaliser. Amakhosi next face Polokwane City, who are one of their direct top 8 rivals, at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Chiefs and Polokwane are level on points in position eight and nine, with the former boasting a superior goal difference. Chiefs' last league game is away to Cape Town Spurs, who are already relegated, on  May 25.

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson.
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson.
Image: Darren Stewart

"At this moment we want to win every game. The top 8 is very important to the club. It's vital that we treat our next two games as cup finals. We've tried that [to take each and every game as a cup final] but we were unlucky in some of our previous games, where I think we didn't play that badly but failed to score,'' Johnson said.

Johnson was of the view that they played well against Usuthu, bemoaning the officiating on the day. "I thought we had a good first half, I felt we should have scored more than one goal.

"But you know when you play and get an offside goal against you, which I think was clear [things become difficult]. During the first half, the officials also lost their communication, which I thought was very strange,'' Johnson stated.

"But in saying that the goal was offside, I spoke to the fourth official and he said he can’t do anything. He said ‘Our mics are not working’, but we don’t worry about that.

"Coming into the second half, we had a penalty shout [which would have led to] a second yellow card for [Abbubaker] Mobara and he should have walked off the pitch and we got a penalty."

‘He’s got so many weapons’: Mokwena pleads for patience for Sundowns’ Nku

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has pleaded for patience for winger Lesiba Nku, who he says has a full armoury of weapons and plenty of ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Bay coach applauds Barns' sportsmanship

Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has heaped praise on his Stellenbosch-bound star Sanele Barns for remaining committed to the cause, ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Mokwena not focusing on being invincible yet

As they are getting closer to finishing the season unbeaten, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena insists they are not focused on being invincible ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues