Cape Town City owner John Comitis says the club is “satisfied” with their business in the January transfer window‚ but has not ruled out bringing in free agents if they feel the need in the coming months.

City signed experienced forward Kermit Erasmus and midfielder/defender Thato Mokeke‚ but also lost playmaker Ayanda Patosi‚ winger Allan Kateregga‚ midfielder Mpho Matsi and troubled striker Tokelo Rantie‚ who was released to go back home to the Free State.

“We are very satisfied with the window‚ we knew where we were going all the time‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE.

“We had anticipated Patosi leaving‚ so that was not a surprise. There had been an agent working in the background on a deal for some time.”

Comitis said it was important for the club to keep their promise to Patosi‚ who is joining Esteghlal FC in Iran‚ to allow him to leave for an overseas club if the opportunity arose‚ a commitment made when he signed his contract 18 months ago.

The chairman did admit‚ though‚ that the player is departing just as he was starting to show his best form.

“We knew it would be a slow start when we signed Ayanda. He came to the club unfit and with some issues‚ which was why he left Belgium‚” Comitis said.

“It took him six months to get to the level where he was actively contributing to every game. But lately he has been at his best and was always a threat to any team.

“We are sad to see him go‚ but we had given him an undertaking that we would allow him to leave and so we had to stick to our word.”

Uganda international Kateregga has joined struggling Maritzburg United on a short-term deal after City allowed him to leave to get game time ahead of the African Nations Cup finals in Egypt in June-July.

“We terminated his contract and transferred him to Maritzburg. He was not getting enough game time with us and he has the Afcon coming up‚ so it was the right thing to do‚” Comitis said.

The departure of Kateregga also opens up a foreigner spot in the City squad that Comitis said the club can fill if they feel the need to.

“There are hundreds of players who have become free now and although we are very satisfied with where we are as a squad‚ we may need to look at someone in the case of injuries‚ for example.

“We are not actively looking for more players right now‚ but if something unforeseen happens … ”

City are currently four points behind Absa Premiership leaders Bidvest Wits with 12 games remaining in the season. They are next in action away at AmaZulu on February 9.

Source: TMG Digital.