Citizens to sell Ayanda Patosi overseas

Having cut his teeth in the Belgian first tier with Sporting Lokeren in 2011, it's believed that Patosi is keen to return to this west European country in the impending season.

Comitis also revealed that the club is yet to take a decision on other players who were out on loan in the past campaign. City had loaned out strikers Judas Moseamedi and Allan Kateregga, alongside midfielder Mpho Matsi to Maritzburg United.

"At this stage the decision has not been taken. We will meet with the technical team in the next few weeks. I know that some of our players who were on loan did well, but it will be up to the technical team to say if we retain them or not,'' Comitis explained.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia did not hide the club's interest to keep at least one of the City trio.

"The boys [Moseamedi, Kateregga and Matsi] will return to City. After that we will decide what we want, but getting at least one of them would be nice,'' Kadodia said.