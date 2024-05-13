Kodwa to announce new board for Boxing SA

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa will on Tuesday announce a new seven-member board of Boxing SA – a critical step that should end the circus that has been going on in the administration of boxing since December.
There is no board of Boxing SA, no chief executive officer and to make matters worse, the very important position in any institution, that of chief financial officer is vacant.
Everything from Mandla Ntlanganiso, former director operations who was appointed by Kodwa as the accounting authority in March, Mncedisi Nqumba acting director of operations sanctioning and ratings committees – is temporary.
Nqumba was appointed in an acting capacity to be director of operations when the previous board suspended Ntlanganiso.
CFO Kenny Mosadi died in February after it had been reported that he was shot dead by assailants in the driveway of his home in Pretoria West.
The board was appointed by Kodwa on November 28. It was to assume duty on December 12, the day the term of the then sitting board, chaired by Luthando Jack, expired.
The new board, chaired by Sifiso Sjgowe, was in the office for one day and it lifted Ntlanganiso's suspension and made him acting CEO.
The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) said the appointment was unlawful because Kodwa disregarded the act of parliament which requires that he consults with associations or federations of associations before appointing the board of BSA.
That board retreated from the office. The term of both the sanctioning and ratings committees also expired on December 12.
Tournaments were cancelled d because there was no sanctioning committee. Kodwa then appointed Ntlangansio in February and he appointed an interim sanctioning committee so that applications by promoters to stage tournaments could get attention.
That is the competency of the board to appoint all such sub-committees, the director of operations and the CFO.
It also recommends the preferred individual to be appointed as CEO to the offices of the ministers of sport and finance because the CEO's salary is paid by the minister of finance.
Kodwa withdrew the notice of intention to oppose in court the matter raised by the NPBPA, which accused him of disregarding the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001.
Kodwa's media liaison officer Litha Mpondwana said that he withdrew so that there must be a new process leading to the appointment of the board of Boxing SA so the requirement is followed. That is to address the issue of consultation.
As promised, Kodwa gave the boxing fraternity the right to nominate persons they prefer for consideration when he announces the new seven-member board of Boxing SA on May 15. Re-advertisement was done, so were interviews and shortlistng has also been concluded.
The list comprises Josh Cloete (Western Cape Kickboxing president), advocate Khatiga Mohamed Roshan, Dr Koketso Tsebe (clinical psychologist who works at Unisa as a lecturer), Aleck Skhosana (provincial manager at KZN Academy of Sports and former Athletics SA president),Mkhumbuzi Biko (financial adviser), Tseleng Mary Maphike , Tshabedi Richard Serote (director at Lebone La Africa Consultants), Shongwe, Romy Titus(SA Football Association media officer), Luxolo September (Confederation of African Football senior officer), Nande Mheshe (administrator, editor and English tutor), Sakhiwo Sodo (former BSA board member) and Gilberto Perreira Martins.
The seven selected from the list will be in charge of boxing for the next three years.
Kodwa to announce new board for Boxing SA
Shortlist in place after interviews concluded
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Sport minister Zizi Kodwa will on Tuesday announce a new seven-member board of Boxing SA – a critical step that should end the circus that has been going on in the administration of boxing since December.
There is no board of Boxing SA, no chief executive officer and to make matters worse, the very important position in any institution, that of chief financial officer is vacant.
Everything from Mandla Ntlanganiso, former director operations who was appointed by Kodwa as the accounting authority in March, Mncedisi Nqumba acting director of operations sanctioning and ratings committees – is temporary.
Nqumba was appointed in an acting capacity to be director of operations when the previous board suspended Ntlanganiso.
CFO Kenny Mosadi died in February after it had been reported that he was shot dead by assailants in the driveway of his home in Pretoria West.
The board was appointed by Kodwa on November 28. It was to assume duty on December 12, the day the term of the then sitting board, chaired by Luthando Jack, expired.
The new board, chaired by Sifiso Sjgowe, was in the office for one day and it lifted Ntlanganiso's suspension and made him acting CEO.
The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) said the appointment was unlawful because Kodwa disregarded the act of parliament which requires that he consults with associations or federations of associations before appointing the board of BSA.
That board retreated from the office. The term of both the sanctioning and ratings committees also expired on December 12.
Tournaments were cancelled d because there was no sanctioning committee. Kodwa then appointed Ntlangansio in February and he appointed an interim sanctioning committee so that applications by promoters to stage tournaments could get attention.
That is the competency of the board to appoint all such sub-committees, the director of operations and the CFO.
It also recommends the preferred individual to be appointed as CEO to the offices of the ministers of sport and finance because the CEO's salary is paid by the minister of finance.
Kodwa withdrew the notice of intention to oppose in court the matter raised by the NPBPA, which accused him of disregarding the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001.
Kodwa's media liaison officer Litha Mpondwana said that he withdrew so that there must be a new process leading to the appointment of the board of Boxing SA so the requirement is followed. That is to address the issue of consultation.
As promised, Kodwa gave the boxing fraternity the right to nominate persons they prefer for consideration when he announces the new seven-member board of Boxing SA on May 15. Re-advertisement was done, so were interviews and shortlistng has also been concluded.
The list comprises Josh Cloete (Western Cape Kickboxing president), advocate Khatiga Mohamed Roshan, Dr Koketso Tsebe (clinical psychologist who works at Unisa as a lecturer), Aleck Skhosana (provincial manager at KZN Academy of Sports and former Athletics SA president),Mkhumbuzi Biko (financial adviser), Tseleng Mary Maphike , Tshabedi Richard Serote (director at Lebone La Africa Consultants), Shongwe, Romy Titus(SA Football Association media officer), Luxolo September (Confederation of African Football senior officer), Nande Mheshe (administrator, editor and English tutor), Sakhiwo Sodo (former BSA board member) and Gilberto Perreira Martins.
The seven selected from the list will be in charge of boxing for the next three years.
Ntwanambi's reluctance to box again concerns managers
'Razor' Knapp sharpens up to face Mexican Perez
Boxing fraternity pays tribute to 'great, humble' Thobela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos